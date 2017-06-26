Collision that killed 4-year-old Edmonton boy 'a nightmare that we can’t wake up from'

In a GoFundMe campaign created Sunday, the aunt of a boy fatally hit by the driver of a car said the family's world has been "shattered."

In the post, Felicia Dawn says four-year-old Parker was playing with his brother and a friend "enjoying the summer sun without a worry in the world," when he ran out from between two parked cars and was hit.

Police are investigating after they say the driver of a vehicle travelling on 44A Avenue, near 35 Street, at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday hit the boy.

According to the post, Parker's mother called 911 immediately and EMS "acted quickly" and tried for over an hour to rescucitate the boy, but were unsuccessful.

Parker, whose aunt describes him as "my sweet superhero," was pronounced dead at the hospital.



"An event like this is unimaginable. What do you say to a mother who has just lost their pride and joy?" Dawn wrote.

"Your worst nightmare is my sister’s reality."

She added that family members have flown in from B.C. to comfort the family, and they've started the GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral and burial expenses.