Edmonton couple looking for culprit after statue disappears in 'brazen' theft

An Edmonton couple is baffled after they watched video footage of a woman stealing a statue off their front lawn in broad daylight last week.

Tim Barnes said he and his wife were away for a few days and came back to find the statue, depicting a warrior from China’s Ming Dynasty, was gone.

He combed through security camera footage expecting to find a drunk hooligan stumbling off with it in the middle of the night, but instead found a woman casually strolling up around 8:30 p.m. on June 20, while a black SUV sits in the street with its lights on.



“It’s pretty obvious it was very nonchalant – brazen almost,” Barnes said.

“It just kind of shocks you when you watch the video and you go, how could somebody just do that? Especially in broad daylight.”

Barnes said the statue is not particularly valuable but it has been in the couple’s front yard for several years.

He put out a call on social media and put up posters around a nearby elementary school to see if anyone knows who the culprit is, and said it's "amazing" how many tips he's received.

Barnes said he knows everyone in the neighbourhood, around 101 Avenue and 82 Street, and it’s always been safe and quiet until a recent “rash” of thefts including a neighbour’s car and another neighbour’s camper.