Edmonton group accuses Northlands of censorship

A local anti-abortion group is speaking out about Northlands’ decision to exclude their booth from K-Days this July, calling it a “very dangerous precedent” for free speech.

Karen Richert, a spokesperson for Edmonton Prolife, says the group was informed back in January that they would no longer be allowed to staff the booth they'd had for over a decade, because Northlands officials told them they were no longer including political or religious vendors.

Richert describes their booth as “very family friendly,” with no graphic images. She said they’ve been at the festival for 15 consecutive years.

“I think it’s very dangerous ground for all of Canadian society," she said. While she acknowledged that many people “kind of want to shy away” from discussions on abortion, she said they’ve never received a formal complaint from Northlands about their booth.

In an emailed statement, Northlands spokesperson Lori Cote said that they advised the group of their decision in January and "at that time they did not express any concerns with our decision.”

She added that the organization reviews customer feedback and business practices to provide the best experience for their patrons.

Alberta Pro-Choice Coalition board member Kathy Dawson praised the decision.

She said the booth provides an "unsafe environment" because it creates a stigma around abortion, which can be traumatic for someone who recently underwent the procedure.