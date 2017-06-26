New maps highlight which parts of Edmonton will get biggest transit cuts

With Edmonton days away from reducing service to 70 bus routes due to flagging ridership, a local advocacy group has released new maps showing which parts of the city will be hardest hit.

Progress Alberta created the maps using City of Edmonton data.

The city is planning to reduce service to 66 routes and cancel four (the No. 73, 96, 157 and 316) starting July 2, and shift the resources to 23 higher demand routes starting in September.

According to the maps, communities in Ward 11, in the southeast, will see 20 routes cut or cancelled. Wards 1 and 2, which represent Edmonton’s north and west neighbourhoods, will also see a combined 24 routes cut or cancelled.

But Andrew Gregory, a senior transit engineer, said in an email that the affected routes just aren't that busy.

“The transit services that were selected for reallocation in 2017 have an average of 12 passenger boardings per hour,” he said said. ​



City council recently approved new rules that require a minimum of 30 passengers per hour for peak times and 15 per hour during slower times of the day. If they don’t meet the threshold, they’re cut.

Duncan Kinney, executive director of Progress Alberta, said his group is concerned about how the city will serve the people affected by route cuts. He pointed to recent statements from city staff, who said they'd like to explore partnering with ride-share companies like Uber in underserved areas.

“When something goes wrong, who would be accountable at the end of the day?” Kinney asked. “A head office in San Francisco?”



The ride share talks are part of Edmonton’s proposed new transit strategy, which would overhaul the entire bus network and add high-frequency routes in the core and less frequent crosstown routes in the suburbs.

City planners argue the network re-think will boost ridership, but Kinney said their solution doesn’t go far enough for people in the suburbs.

“There are solutions here,” Kinney said, referencing dial-a-ride service and more bus rapid transit lanes that would be like LRT. “You have to make riding the bus more efficient than taking your car.”

City councillors will debate the transit strategy on July 5. The routes that will see an increase in service this fall include the 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 12, 15, 17, 35, 37, 39, 41, 45, 47, 72, 100, 111, 112, 119, 125, 140 and 306.