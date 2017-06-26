Three charged after 17-year-old found dead in an apartment parking lot

Edmonton police have arrested and charged three people in connection with the death of a 17-year-old male found dead in the parking lot of an apartment building on Friday.

Arnold Anton Stephens, 38, Victoria May Carifelle, 30, and Terence Christopher Lewis, 30, have all been charged with second degree murder.

On Friday, June 23, officers were called to an apartment complex around 6:45 a.m. after someone found a deceased male near some parked cars. According to a release, witnesses reported a disturbance around 3 a.m. involving weapons.



The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the deceased teen on Tuesday, June 27.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased male, saying in a release that doing so "does not serve an investigative purpose, there is no risk to public safety and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families."

