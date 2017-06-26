Newly discovered saliva protein can measure stress: U of A study

A protein previously known to exist solely in testicles is actually in everyone’s saliva – and it can measure how stressed out you are, researchers in Edmonton have discovered.

Dr. Dean Befus, AllerGen research leader and professor of pulmonary medicine at the University of Alberta, has published the first evidence that calcium-binding protein spermatid specific 1 (CABS1) is readily detectable in human saliva, and that its levels are influenced by stress and other negative emotions.

“We found, basically, that in acute stress and feelings of negative mood or anxiousness, that the molecule was increased in saliva,” Befus said. “So clearly it is a molecule that is under nervous control, using stress as a model of nervous control.”

Befus worked with Dr. Thomas Ritz in Dallas, Texas to analyze saliva samples, where he discovered CABS1 levels increased “dramatically” in human test subjects when they were asked to do mental arithmetic or speak in front of a crowd and a video camera on short notice.

The findings could have many practical applications in the long term, he said, ranging from monitoring stress and measuring the success of stress-relief programs to developing new medications for anxiety.

They could also help predict people who will be low responders to stress, which could help employers recruiting for high-stress jobs.

“You can think about air traffic controllers, people in the military or the police forces – there certainly would be value if we could predict that you would have low responses to stress if you were put into very stressful situations,” Befus said.