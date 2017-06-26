Province commits to building 4,100 new affordable housing units

The province announced new details Monday on the $1.2 billion it's putting into affordable housing over the next five years, a plan that advocates say will help more people transition from subsidized to market housing.

The province’s new affordable housing strategy commits to improving 70,000 units currently in a state of disrepair and constructing 4,100 new units by 2021.

“Housing cannot be built peicemeal … This strategy gives tenants of government-supported housing the tools they need to be successful,” said Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson.

The government announced three significant changes on Monday.

The first will introduce mixed-income models for affordable housing. This means tenants can stay in their home if their income is raised slightly above the low-income cut off. The low-income cut off for a family of three is $37,650.

Capital Region Housing CEO Greg Dewling calls it a good step towards providing stability and continuity for families in difficult situations.

“For anyone of us, if someone walked in the door and said you have 90 days to move and you don’t necessarily have the means, that’s a daunting task for many families … What we’re quite pleased with here is that families get to stay in their home,” Dewling said.

The second change increases asset limits for affordable housing tenants from $7,000 to $25,000.

“We’ve heard many stories where tenants were scared to financially improve themselves because they were scared of losing their housing … Forcing tenants to have less than $7,000 in assets perpetuates the cycle of poverty,” Sigurdson said.

The change will provide a greater safety net for families to save for a down payment on a home or their children’s education, Dewling said.

“It’ll allow them to have a bit of money in the bank,” he said. “We’re not asking them to reach the bottom of the barrel before we can help them.”

Lastly, the government will provide more support to help graduates of Housing First, a program that helps homeless Albertans, to transition into affordable housing.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson praised the announcement and said the city has housed 5,900 Edmontonians since 2009. But there’s still more than 1,700 homeless Edmontonians, he said.

“Safe and secure and supportive housing is key to reducing this number and reducing social disorder,” Iveson said.

He added that stable housing for homeless people reduces justice and health care costs and also leads to more harmonious neighbourhoods. He estimates the city needs about 1,000 units to address the need for affordable housing in Edmonton.