Canoe Brigade paddling historic fur trade route for Canada Day

On Canada Day, Edmontonians will have the opportunity to witness a recreation of the city's pivotal role in the fur trade, when the Fort Edmonton Canoe Brigade traverses the Saskatchewan River route used by the voyageurs.

The brigade will be making a splash in Devon, Fort Saskatchewan and Edmonton. Each arrival will include a welcome ceremony, complete with a piper and black powder gun demonstration.

“We do our best to try and recreate a major arrival ceremony … when the big brigades came in it was quite a bit of a celebration,” Lund said. “You’ve got to remember it was a 60-day journey each way. So people were very happy to see each other.”

There will be multiple opportunities to witness the boaters as part of Canada’s 150th anniversary, including at Terwilligar Park, Fort Edmonton Park and White Mud/Laurier Parks.

“We’ll do an arrival at Fort Edmonton around 11 a.m.,” said brigade organizer Mark Lund. “People can either spend the day at the Fort and take in the arrival ceremony there or they can hike up the river valley trail to see the arrival.”

The brigade pays tribute to the voyageurs, the French Canadians who travelled across the country as part of the fur trade. It also recognizes the canoe as a Canadian symbol and an important piece in Edmonton’s history, Lund said.

“The voyageurs were really the mules of the fur trade … Any of the serious fur traders before 1760, the North West Company traders after them, The Hudson’s Bay Company, all initially got here by canoe.”



Best places for public to watch the Fort Edmonton Canoe Brigade

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. – Terwilliger Park Foot Bridge, Edmonton

10:00 – 10:20 a.m. – Oleskiw – Fort Edmonton Foot Bridge

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. – Fort Edmonton Park, along the river side trail

11: 15 – 11:45 p.m. – White Mud/Laurier Parks – boat launch

12: 30 – 12:15 p.m. – Louise McKinney Park/Rafters Landing in downtown Edmonton

1:00 – 1:15 p.m. – Capilano/50 St Park and boat launch

1:30 – 1:45 p.m. – Rundle/Gold Bar Park Foot Bridge