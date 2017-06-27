'Carding is racist': New data shows Edmonton police disproportionately stop Indigenous and black people

Black and Indigenous people are significantly more likely to be stopped by Edmonton police, according to new data that has renewed calls to end carding.

New data shows carding, or “street checks” – the police practice of stopping someone and collecting their information – are 6.5 times more likely to target Indigenous women than white women in Edmonton.

Indigenous Edmontonians in general are four times more likely to be carded, and black Edmontonians are 3.6 times more likely to be carded.

Black Lives Matter issued a statement Tuesday morning saying the group obtained the data through a Freedom of Information request filed in April.

"This data clearly shows that street checks are a form of systemic discrimination which unfairly targets ordinary citizens," Bashir Mohamed of Black Lives Matter Edmonton said in the statement.

"Carding is racist, it is discriminatory and it is most likely illegal.”

Black Lives Matter is calling for street checks to be banned by Jan. 1, 2018 and for all personal information collected during street checks to be purged.

Rachelle Venne, executive director of the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women, is also calling for an end to the practice.

"We believe carding does not build relationships, rather the contrary, reinforces the attitude that Aboriginal women are not ‘worthy’ of the human rights that most Canadians enjoy," Venne said in the statement.