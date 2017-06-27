Edmonton should be 'cautious' about bringing mega events, like the Olympics, to the city: Iveson

A citizen-led advisory board is warning against bringing major events like the Olympics to Edmonton, with the release of a new a sporting event framework Tuesday.

In the document, the panel makes recommendations about how the city should decide which sporting events to try for, after the city bowed out of a 2022 Commonwealth Games bid due to the economic downturn.

Chair Reg Milley told council Tuesday the city should be wary of going after “mega” events, like the Olympics and the Commonwealth games.

“They (the mega events) don’t get a significant return on investment,” Milley said, noting fewer people are watching the sporting events live or on TV, and instead live-streaming them online.

“The playing field is changing dramatically.”

They recommend Edmonton should only pursue big events every 20 to 30 years, if they're feasible, and focus instead on bringing smaller-scale events, like the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship.

Mayor Don Iveson agreed, saying that the city should “go beyond chasing shiny objects."

He referenced the City of Calgary, which is currently debating whether or not it should bid for the Winter Olympics at an estimated cost of $4.6 billion.

Iveson said potential partnerships—which would see the two cities co-host the Olympics—haven’t materialized because there’s no will from Cowtown.

“It would be difficult (for the province) to back one city and not the other,” he said. “I think the time has come to be honest with ourselves. It’s not the right time to pursue these one-offs. This doesn’t close the door in partnering with Calgary, however.”

City councillors voted to continue discussions with the sports advisory board to provide a more detailed bidding strategy for sports events.