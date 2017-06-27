Edmonton schoolchildren hurt playing on inflatable obstacle course

Edmonton’s public school district says an internal investigation will be launched after some students were injured on an inflatable obstacle course during an event to mark the end of the school year.

Spokeswoman Carrie Rosa says classes at Victoria School in the downtown core end Thursday and an event was held on the school grounds Tuesday to celebrate.

Rosa says the children were climbing on the object when the structure became unstable.

She says a number of teachers and staff were out supervising at the time, adding that emergency services were called and two children were taken to hospital as a precautionary measures with what she described as "minor" injuries.

The investigation will look into how the inflatable was anchored and whether strong winds at the time played a factor.

The school says parents were contacted. The district couldn't confirm how many students were injured, or their ages.

Victoria School has students in Kindergarten to Grade 12.