Fires sparked by cigarette butts cause more than $500,000 in damages

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to two fires caused by improperly discarded cigarettes over the weekend, with damages totalling more than $500,000.

“Fires originating on balconies of multi-family buildings are particularity devastating because of how quickly they spread and the number of lives and property potentially affected,” officials said in a release.

The fire department said they were called to a duplex at 98 Street and 81 Avenue at about 12:50 p.m. on Friday due to reports of flames and heavy smoke. Upon arrival, firefighters find the duplex fully enflamed and worked to contain the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 1:49 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that the fire started outside the wood deck and spread up the vinyl sliding, entering the attic space and the second floor.

Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $400,000. The fire was caused by a discarded cigarette butt, which ignited with a combustible substance in the ashtray.

On Sunday, the department responded to a fire at an apartment building at 154 Street and 100 Avenue at about 4:26 p.m. Within minutes, crews responded and found flames and smoke coming from a top floor suite.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the original apartment unit and the attic space above the suite. The fire was declared under control half an hour after it was reported.

No injuries were reported, but the fire department helped a number of displaced residents. The fire was also caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $110,000.

So far in 2017, there have been 24 fires related to smoking materials for a total loss of $850,000.