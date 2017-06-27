Health Canada seizes controversial herbal product 'kratom' from two Edmonton head shops

Health Canada has seized kratom – an herbal product with psychoactive effects that is sometimes used as an opioid replacement – from two Edmonton head shops.

In a news release, Health Canada says they seized a Jupiter-branded kratom product from Jupiter on Whyte Avenue, and six kinds of kratom or kratom powder from Bogart’s Pipes and Papers on 132 Avenue.

Health Canada says kratom “may pose serious health risks when swallowed or inhaled”. Kratom is not a scheduled substance but is not authorized by Health Canada for sale.

“The Department advises consumers not to swallow or inhale products labeled to contain kratom because of the potential side effects, including liver and heart problems,” the news release said.

The department advises consumers who purchased the product to stop using it.

Side effects of kratom include drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, seizures, liver toxicity and a rapid heartbeart, Health Canada said. It has both narcotic and stimulant effects and has the potential for abuse and dependence.