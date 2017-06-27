Urban isolation to take a back seat with city's new 'Buddy Benches'

Sometimes all it takes to brighten someone’s day is saying ‘hello’.

The City of Edmonton is hoping more citizens will sit down and chat with a stranger on their new Buddy Benches, which were unveiled Tuesday and will be placed throughout the city.

“It's for people like me who get lonely when they retire and they don't have anybody to talk to,” said Dianne Kuntz, whose grandchildren came up with the idea.

“There's a lot of lonely people who stay in their house … as a senior, you can go a week without speaking to someone.”

The benches are part of a pilot project partnership with CITYlab and were unveiled at Churchill Retirement Residence on Tuesday.

According to Chelsey Anseeuw, a social planner with the city’s Family and Community Supports Citizen Services branch, isolation is a risk factor for early death, comparable to smoking, obesity and high blood pressure.

“The whole initiative is meant to be that preventative piece in terms of connecting people and making them feel part of the community. Because we know that impacts people’s mental health and sense of belonging,” she said.

Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen spoke at the unveiling of the benches on Tuesday and said there’s a lot of isolation in cities.

He attributed urban isolation to people moving around more for their careers, a weaker link between faith organizations and their surrounding communities, as well as technology.

But the city also has a role to play.

“Part of it is the way we design our cities. So there’s actually a lot of responsibility on the City of Edmonton to learn, change, and foster a culture where people bump into each other in a friendly way,” McKeen said.