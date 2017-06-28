Alberta RCMP expect more traffic this Canada 150 long weekend in national parks

EDMONTON — Alberta Mounties are warning people who plan to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday this weekend in national parks to be prepared for more vehicles and slower traffic.

Police say they expect that Banff, Jasper and Waterton Lakes national parks will be especially busy with a surge of visitors eager to take in mountain scenery and wildlife.

Cpl. Liam Shiels says this could lead to more collisions if motorists don't obey traffic laws and keep their eyes on the road.

RCMP say there were 463 collisions last year in Banff National Park and almost 500 people were ticketed for speeding.

In the Jasper area, there were 223 collisions, including one fatality.