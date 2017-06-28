City council greenlights new cannabis rules for Edmonton. Now what?

City council has greenlit new rules that paint a picture of what legal pot could look like in Edmonton.

City council voted unanimously (three were absent) to adopt the new rules Wednesday night, but they don’t exactly spell out too many details.

That’s because the province needs to come up with a legal framework first, something the city has been waiting on since the federal government outlined proposed legislation in early April.

But here’s what the new city rules will and won’t allow, for now.

The changes mean you can’t grow weed in greenhouses or garden centres. And, unless you’re licensed by Health Canada, you won’t be able to grow in an “urban outdoor farm.”

Plus, nightclubs, pubs and private clubs won’t be allowed to serve or sell pot. General stores, like local grocery and pharmacy shops, also won’t be able to sell weed.

Instead, Edmonton has created two new kinds of definitions within the bylaw. They’re called "cannabis retail sales" and "cannabis lounges." Anyone looking to open up a shop or lounge would therefore have to be regulated under these categories.

But the bylaw doesn’t address how far apart the shops or lounges will be from one another, or what kind of activities will be allowed in both types of businesses.

Planners have said they hope to have answers to those questions, once the province tells Edmonton which kind of role it’ll have in regulation. They'll also be engaging with the public to see what Edmontonians want, too.

In April, the federal government’s unveiled legislation that, once passed, would implement tough penalties for selling cannabis to youth, let people grow up to four plants at home for personal use, and allow people 18 and older to possess up to 30 grams of dried pot in public.

In terms of sales and zoning, the federal government is letting the provinces and cities tailor the rules for their own jurisdictions.