The condo that couldn't: city council votes down first tower in eight years

Breaking a eight year streak, Edmonton city council finally said ‘no’ to new tower, by voting down a 28-storey building proposed for the Oliver neighbourhood.

The 8-3 vote (two councillors were absent) Wednesday night marks the first time city council has turned down a tower since 2009.

“It’s regrettable. I don’t like saying no to a tower because there would be that many more people living downtown,” said Coun. Scott Mckeen, adding he likes the design of the building.

“But we don’t want to create an un-level playing field. We have to say to the business community that we’re going to be consistent.”

City planners argued developer Westrich Pacific’s proposal was too large for the spot, had no wind protection and offered little for pedestrians.

While the building would have featured two townhomes at streetlevel, one side would have been an uninterrupted 90-metre wall just three metres from the sidewalk. This departs from city policy, that calls for two-to four-storey podiums to break up the wind and make the building more friendly at street level.

Community members from the Oliver Community League came out strongly against the proposal, arguing the height was too high for the size of the lot, and would have caused “extreme” shadows and wind tunnels.

Resident Mary McPhail added they also don’t like that the tower would be so close to the sidewalk.

“We would normally support towers in major street-ways by the LRT or Jasper Ave, but this is a quieter street,” she said. “We would love to see a new tower in that area, but something that’s eight to ten stories and with the setbacks increased.”

But Simon O’Byrne, a representative of Stantec, countered that the building would have brought affordable housing to the area, and offered 18 three-bedroom suites for families.

“There's also attainable home (units that are relatively cheap), which will make it competitive with the suburbs,” he said. “There's no traffic and servicing issues. It's a great site to put a development on.”

But the majority of council were swayed by arguments from staff and the community league.

“If we were to approve this, we would be saying there are no rules, no limits,” said Mayor Don Iveson, adding he'd be open for the developer proposing something new.

"I hope this isn't the end of the conversation for something with this site."

