Edmonton police have suspect in stolen statue case
Video surveillance footage showed a woman swiping the statue from a couple's front yard in broad daylight.
Police say they have a suspect in the stolen statue case that left one Edmonton couple mystified.
Tim Barnes sent video footage to Metro on Monday showing a woman stealing a warrior statue from his front lawn in broad daylight last week.
Barnes said he and his wife Nancy were away for a few days and came back to find it was gone.
The Edmonton Police Service tweeted Wednesday morning that they have a suspect and no longer require anymore information, and thanked “everyone who has submitted a tip.”
Barnes described the unusual theft, which happened near 101 Avenue and 82 Street on June 20, as “nonchalant” and “brazen.”
Surveillance photos of the woman made the rounds on social media before police were notified.