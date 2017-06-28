Edmonton police have suspect in stolen statue case

Police say they have a suspect in the stolen statue case that left one Edmonton couple mystified.

Tim Barnes sent video footage to Metro on Monday showing a woman stealing a warrior statue from his front lawn in broad daylight last week.

Barnes said he and his wife Nancy were away for a few days and came back to find it was gone.

The Edmonton Police Service tweeted Wednesday morning that they have a suspect and no longer require anymore information, and thanked “everyone who has submitted a tip.”

Barnes described the unusual theft, which happened near 101 Avenue and 82 Street on June 20, as “nonchalant” and “brazen.”