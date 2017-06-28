Figuring out how to reduce the cost of urban spawl in Edmonton a 'complex' task: Planner

As development in Edmonton stretches out further and further from the city centre, the question remains: who should pay for sprawl?

A new report released Wednesday — penned by a group of Edmonton officials, academics and developers — looks at ways of making far flung suburbs more cost effective for taxpayers.

Options raised include raising taxes, tweaking the formula that dictates how much developers pay, or even reducing city services—but the report makes clear there’s no easy answer.

“Answering these questions is complex,” said chief planner Peter Ohm, who’s part of the group. “We’ve made a good start, but there’s lots more we can do.”

The group was established last year, after another report found that the city would pay $10.6 billion for infrastructure and services in three large suburban neighbourhoods, but the city would only get an estimated $9.2 billion back in tax revenue from future residents over the next 50 years.

Taxpayers would pick up the remaining $1.6 billion.



After a year of work, the group came back with some thoughts on how the city and developers should share the price tag of new neighbourhoods, noting that there should be an “equitable and transparent” method to determine how much developers pay.

Right now, developers pick up the tab for new pipes and storm facilities in neighbourhoods, and help pay for new roads and up to four lanes of the roads leading to new developments.

The city, meanwhile, pays for new transit hubs, libraries and parks, and then pays for operating costs after the development is done.

The report said Edmonton could implement “density bonusing,” which lets developers miss required density targets in exchange for building things like recreation facilities. They could also implement new development fees.

The report also looks at other ways the city could make up costs, like new taxes on hotels, vehicles, or toll roads, but pointed out those options aren’t currently allowed in the Municipal Government Act.

However, changes to the Municipal Government Act, which are expected to be outlined later this summer, could look at community recreational levies, Ohm added.

“So there’s another mechanism for a municipality to apply development charges for growth,” he said. “We don’t exactly know how that will work yet, or how it’s going to be applied.”

The report also tackles an unpopular, if unanswered, question: Should Edmonton reduce services, like road maintenance, policing or transit in new communities, to save costs?

“If we’re prepared to cut this back and add revenue, what are the implications for safety and crime reduction?” Ohm asked. “It’s very complex.”

The group plans to continue to consult with experts and come back with another update in 2018.