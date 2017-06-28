More than 1,000 may have been exposed to Hepatitis B and C in Edmonton: Covenant Health

Covenant Health has mailed letters to 1,307 patients who may have been exposed to Hepatitis B and C through an "infection control breach" at two Edmonton hospitals between 2013 and early 2016.

According to a release, the breach occured during individual insulin training sessions at the Grey Nuns and Misericordia Diabetes Education Centres.

Officials say the risk to those potentially infected is "considered very low" and the risk not ongoing.

"The health and well-being of our patients is our top priority," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Owen Heisler said in the release. "We believe we have a responsibility to notify our patients of this risk."

The breach was caused by the use of saline-filled demonstration pens and the pillows used for practice. While the needles weren't shared between patients, the pen's saline reservoir may not have been changed between patients. The pillows were also reused.

After a review, Alberta Health Services' Risk Assessment Panel asked Covenant to notify patients with diabetes or gestational diabetes who were trained at the Grey Nuns Diabetes Education Centre between March 2013 and Feb 19, 2016; or at the Misericodia between May 2014 and Feb 19, 2016.