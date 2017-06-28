Man charged with second-degree murder in connection to 2014 shooting

Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder and several firearm offences in connection to a 2014 shooting death.

West Division officers responded to a home near 133 Street and 155 Avenue after a report on a shooting at approximately 5 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2014.

Upon arrival, they determined that David Labelle, 30, was shot in the home and then asked a neighbour for help. Labelle was treated and transported to hospital, where he died.

An autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound.

Police say the incident was not random.