Man charged with second-degree murder in connection to 2014 shooting
Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder and several firearm offences in connection to a 2014 shooting death.
West Division officers responded to a home near 133 Street and 155 Avenue after a report on a shooting at approximately 5 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2014.
Upon arrival, they determined that David Labelle, 30, was shot in the home and then asked a neighbour for help. Labelle was treated and transported to hospital, where he died.
An autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound.
Police say the incident was not random.
Timothy Crowe, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and several firearm offences. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.