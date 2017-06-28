'I want to change peoples viewpoints:' Panel to address challenges faced by young immigrants

In the wake of a spike in hate crimes in Alberta, the Edmonton-Centre Youth Council wants to spotlight the unique barriers to integration faced by young newcomers to the city.

They're hoping to turn ignorance into understanding with a panel discussion featuring young immigrants, university students and community support workers at the University of Alberta on Thursday night.

Youth council member Sarah Lavimizadeh, a second-generation immigrant from Iran, said she wants to promote greater understanding of how immigrants contribute to Canadian society.

“They’re actually contributing more than people think … so I want to change people’s viewpoints,” she said.

In addition to more obvious barriers such as the inability to speak English, Lavimizadeh says immigrants are often hesitant to share their culture because they're afraid of appearing as an outsider. She’s found it effective to find a common thread between cultures, such as a love of sports.

“Finding a connection and common ground really helps them out,” Lavimizadeh said. “We get them to share their culture with everyone so they can get a sense of pride.”

Azhar Khan is a University of Alberta articling student and one of the panellists at the discussion.

In his work volunteering with various organizations, like Student Legal Services, he’s learned that one of the most common barriers for newcomers is attending post-secondary school while waiting for their permanent residency status.

“A lot of the time young adults are kind of in a bind, because they want to go to school but they’re in a position where they can’t or it doesn’t make sense because they would pay three or four times what a domestic person would,” he said.

“So it would be nice if there was some kind of process, at least while they’re waiting for their permanent residency to get processed, that could get them into a school under a different tuition rate.”

Lavimizadeh says education, both for newcomers and Canadians, is a necessary step in overcoming barriers to integration.

“Even if it might be uncomfortable or an awkward question, I want these questions to be addressed instead of them turning into hate or ignorance,” she said. “It’s better to ask than be left with a lack of knowledge.”