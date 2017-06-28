News / Edmonton

Senior struck and killed by motorist in downtown Edmonton

The incident happened near Jasper Avenue and 115 Street at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Edmonton Police Service is investigating a collision that left a 66-year-old woman dead on Tuesday.

File photo

Edmonton Police Service is investigating a collision that left a 66-year-old woman dead on Tuesday.

Edmonton police are investigating a collision Tuesday that left a 65-year-old woman dead.

In a news release, police say a motorist driving a silver 2007 Ford Focus struck and killed a woman who was crossing Jasper Avenue near 115 Street at about 1:10 a.m.

EMS responded and treated the victim, and transported her to hospital, where she died.

The male driver of the car was not injured.

Police continue to investigate.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views