Senior struck and killed by motorist in downtown Edmonton
The incident happened near Jasper Avenue and 115 Street at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Edmonton police are investigating a collision Tuesday that left a 65-year-old woman dead.
In a news release, police say a motorist driving a silver 2007 Ford Focus struck and killed a woman who was crossing Jasper Avenue near 115 Street at about 1:10 a.m.
EMS responded and treated the victim, and transported her to hospital, where she died.
The male driver of the car was not injured.
Police continue to investigate.