MacEwan sessional instructors 'shocked' after vote passes without their input

A MacEwan University instructor is “shocked and dismayed” after the school’s Faculty Association ratified a two-year labour agreement Monday, in a vote that shut out most of the school’s sessional instructors.

Several sessionals, or non-permanent employees, have told Metro that they feel they were unfairly cut out of the vote – which will leave some with lower pay – because the association did not permit voting from those who are not teaching in the summer semester.

“Among my group, they’re basically shocked and dismayed that the faculty association did this, and that they managed to get enough people to vote for it,” said Marco Katz, a sessional instructor in the university’s English department.

“The mood is really grim.”

While the new agreement will boost pay for some and add new benefits for full-time sessional instructors, Katz said it also means roughly 25 per cent of sessionals will take a pay cut.

He also said it does not address his biggest concern, which is job security.

Katz said the vote passed 223-126, and left out most sessional instructors.

Katz, who used to serve with the association, said votes have previously taken place in fall when most instructors are working.

Sessional instructors also pay union dues into the association.

“You’ve basically voted on an agreement without most of us who would be part of this agreement having a chance to vote on it,” Katz said.

Faculty Association President Chris Hancock told Metro last week that the association was not excluding anyone from voting by choice, but merely following the law under the Post Secondary Education Act by not permitting anyone who is not under a current contract to vote.