'Becoming what you see': Speaker series aims to empower immigrant women

The creator of a “narrative therapy” project for immigrant women knows better than most the importance of role models in the community.



After leaving Nigeria on her own and coming to Canada at age 17, Tracy Folorunsho-Barry spent more than a decade feeling lost and struggling to find support – until she started noticing other immigrant women who were living lives she didn’t know were possible.

“What I knew what to do was to have babies. I didn’t think of growth as a woman, I didn’t know I could buy a house, I didn’t know I could get a car,” she said.

“When I started seeing women who were doing amazing for themselves, I started thinking big.”

In the last three years, inspired by successful women around her, the mother of five started attending university, launched her own business, and founded Gradual Rising of Women (GROW) to educate and empower immigrant women in Edmonton.

To mark Canada’s 150th anniversary, GROW has launched Project 150 in a bid to collect stories from 150 inspiring immigrant women in Alberta.

The women have started sharing their stories in a series of conversational café sessions, titled Speak Out, that will continue through the summer.



Speak Out will offer attendees an open floor to ask questions, which Folorunsho-Barry said was crucial to her own learning and personal transformation.



“Of course there are barriers that go with being an immigrant. Culture comes into play, religion comes to play. But when women come and sit down, and talk about the struggle that they go through, people listening to that story will be inspired. By so doing, they’ll want to improve themselves,” she said.

“Yes, the government has got a lot of things in place, but the women that need it the most don’t go to access those things. So they become isolated or they become depressed.”

Folorunsho-Barry said the series has garnered a bigger response than expected, and she hopes to eventually roll it out across Canada to foster more immigrant success stories.

“You can become empowered through just looking at people – literally becoming what you see,” she said.