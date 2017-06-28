Thousands of plastic cups brighten up downtown Stanley Milner renovation site

A dozen volunteers spent hours Wednesday noisily squishing plastic cups in a chain link fence, in a public art project designed to bring colour to the Stanley Milner renovation site.

Designed by artist Amanda Schultz, the project uses 16,000 cups to spell out ‘Transform Your City’ and ‘We Share’ along the 260-foot stretch of fence facing Churchill Square.

The Stanley Milner, the city’s flagship library, is currently shuttered for a three-year facelift, and the installation is designed to both brighten up the construction site and “symbolize positive change,” according to a release.