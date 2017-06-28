Whyte Avenue alley gets a name

A colourful Whyte Avenue alley got a name Wednesday that nods to Edmonton’s railway history.

The alleyway on the north side of Whyte, between 104 Street and 105 Street, will now be known as Spur Line Alley.

The winning name was pitched by Tianna Albrecht and Mario Panizzo, and was picked from 67 submissions to the city’s Name That Alley contest.

"A spur line is a branch line off a main railway. And this alley is a branch off Whyte Ave - hence Spur Line,” Albrecht explained in the submission.

The avenue itself was named after a man who was heavily involved in rail.

“The avenue was named for William Whyte who started as a brakeman and station agent and ended up as Superintendent and then Vice-President of CPR's Western Division,” explained Jamie Post, Chair of the Naming Committee, in a press release.

The alley was painted in a labyrinth theme and neighbouring bar Malt and Mortar has taken up a portion of it with a summer patio.