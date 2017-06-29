'A lot of families are still searching for justice' Some Indigenous Edmontonians not celebrating Canada 150

Lauren Crazybull is one person who won’t be celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary on July 1.

The Edmonton woman, of Blackfoot and Dene ancestry, says it’s contradictory to rejoice in Canada’s anniversary while First Nations across the country still struggle with the legacy of colonialism.

“It’s kind of an insult to be celebrating at this time … We’re spending all this money on this celebration of Canada but there’s still a lot of reserves without drinking water, there’s still women going missing every month, there’s still women with unsolved cases,” she said.

Her aunt Jacqueline Crazybull is one of those women. Jacqueline was murdered on July 11, 2017 in what police have called a random stabbing rampage in Calgary. Her case is still unsolved.

“That’s what my family will be focusing on,” Crazybull said. “And a lot of families are still searching for justice, but everyone else will be celebrating the country while there’s over 1,000 missing and murdered Indigenous women.”

It’s been nearly two years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released a report with 94 calls to action urging all levels of government to work together to address the harm caused by residential schools.

Reconciliation in Solidarity Edmonton project coordinator Tanya Ball said she’s encouraged that the commission’s work has shone a spotlight on the plight of Indigenous people in Canada.

But there’s still much work to be done.

“I don’t want it be seen as a trend. But at the same time, because a lot of people are talking about it, it’s getting a lot more press and a lot more people noticing the issues,” she said.

RISE has launched #RISE150, which challenges Canadians to carry out an act of reconciliation, such as learning the original Indigenous name of local landmarks or taking a course on Indigenous history.

“It’s about promoting a better relationship and understanding between Indigenous people and everyone else,” she said.