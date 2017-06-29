'We're not going to rule anything out:' City outlines next steps to improve Edmonton's crosswalks

As the city moves forward on upgrading crosswalks, staff need to know a whole lot more about how pedestrians and drivers actually use them, according to an internal audit done by the city.

The report, discussed at committee Thursday, calls on the city to step up digital traffic monitoring at all crosswalks, not just those in school zones.



If they monitored all crosswalks, engineers could determine which crosswalks need upgrading first, and see if new enhancements are indeed improving safety, said Mayor Don Iveson.

“Data will help us with that,” he said.



Right now, the city gets most of its information about crosswalks from 311 complaints and occasional inspections by work crews.

But starting next spring, Gord Cebryk, branch manager of parks and road services, said engineers will start using video cameras.



“The technology can record for extended periods of time, and then it takes the data, and by using computer algorithms, it does predictions on what we could see by implementing changes,” he explained.

On top of that, the city is exploring if they need to change how crosswalks look altogether. That could mean installing bright yellow signs, wrapping more poles in reflective sheeting, and painting “zebra” lines within the crosswalk.

“We’re not going to rule anything out,” Cebryk said.

Edmonton already has plans to upgrade 70 crosswalks before 2019, he added, but 250 of them will still be on the waiting list for enhancements. In the coming months, the city will outline the location of those 70 crosswalks on their open data website.

“Crosswalks are only one part of the equation for safety,” Cebryk said, noting the number of pedestrian injuries has decreased over the years. “A large focus is really on increasing awareness. It’s a shared responsibility from drivers and pedestrians.”