How much does it cost to live in Edmonton? Living wage drops to $16.31 says Planning Council

Living comfortably in Edmonton is slightly more affordable compared to last year thanks to boosts to child benefits and tax credits, says the Edmonton Social Planning Council.

According to numbers the group released Thursday, the living wage for 2017 is $16.31 per hour.



That means a family of two adults working full-time with two children needs to each earn that per hour to cover their basic expenses and not experience financial stress, according to a report released Thursday.

That’s $0.38 less than the living wage rate calculated in 2016. The reduction is attributed to a full year of the Canada Child Benefit and an enhancement of the Alberta Family Employment Tax Credit, which was increased for inflation.

The council’s research coordinator Heather Curtis said child benefits are important for families trying to get on their feet.

"It shows the importance of these benefits in families providing for their children and enabling their children and themselves to fully participate in all aspects of society such as recreation and community events."

The council does not foresee any further increases in Edmonton’s living wage beyond 2017, as there aren’t any additional income transfers on the horizon that would make a difference.