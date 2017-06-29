Pakistan-born cafe owner thanks Canada for success

The owner of one of Edmonton’s most beloved cafe chains will have to forego a Canada Day tradition this year.



Sohail Zaidi was all set to open his sixth Remedy Café in Southgate Mall on July 1 – like he always does – but he found out this week that construction delays have forced the launch date back a month.



“I was so mad,” said Zaidi, who also goes by the nickname “Zee.”

Zaidi, who was born and raised in Pakistan, said he always opens on Canada Day as a thank you to the country where he’s found success.

Last year he launched Remedy’s Terwillegar location on July 1, and he has two openings slated for that date in 2018 – one downtown and another on Whyte Avenue.

“I will not sign the lease if it’s not going to be opening on Canada Day, I’ll tell you that,” Zaidi said.

“I really, really enjoy opening on Canada Day. Because my old friends can come, all my customers are happy ... It's super beautiful.”

Zaidi initially left Pakistan for Singapore, struggling as a non-religious person in a highly religious country.

From there, he headed to Poland and then “smuggled” himself into Germany, before moving to the United States and working as a cab driver in New York City.

That’s where he met his soon-to-be wife Stacy, who lived in Edmonton where she cared for her father.

“She say, ‘OK, you’ve got to move to Edmonton’ and I say, ‘OK, let’s go,’ ” Zaidi said.

It was in Edmonton where Zaidi’s willingness to take risks and change paths first led him to business success.

The previous owners of the first Remedy Café on 109 Street, which offered classic cafe-fare at the time, were selling in 2000, and he made a hasty decision to buy it.

One day on a lunch break, while eating food he cooked at home, a comment from a customer sparked a new direction.

“The customer said to me, ‘What are you eating? I go, ‘That’s my food.’ He goes, ‘Man, you cook here. We need that,' " Zaidi recalled.

“That day changed everything.”

The next day he put a dal and rice on the menu and it sold out. After that, he tried a chana masala, and then his signature chai tea, with the same result.

Zaidi is grateful to Edmonton and Canada for being, in his eyes, a uniquely welcoming and supportive environment for him to thrive as a business owner.

“Here was a very welcome society and people were very welcome to my things I made,” Zaidi said.