Police say youth died from stab wound, company that evicted family 'saddened'

Edmonton police say a 17-year-old youth who was found dead outside an apartment complex on Friday died of a stab wound.

The day after Ashton Cardinal's body was found Braden Equities, the company that manages the complex, issued an eviction notice to his mother Vanessa, who was raising other children in the apartment.

Braden Equities has declined interview requests about the eviction, but posted a message on its website expressing its condolences.

"Braden Equities Inc. is saddened by the death of Ashton Cardinal," reads the post.

"We ask that the public please wait for full details regarding the situation. We take the safety and concerns expressed by many residents of this property very seriously and we will continue working to make them feel safe again."

Under Alberta's Residential Tenancies law, a tenant can be evicted if they endanger people or property in or around a building.

Vanessa Cardinal was unavailable for comment.

Ashton's obituary posted on social media says he is to be buried on Tuesday in his home community of Saddle Lake, Alta.

Edmonton police have said they responded Friday morning to a report of a body being found. Witnesses told investigators there was a fight involving people with weapons.