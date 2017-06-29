World Indigenous Nations Games bring excitement, 'mixed emotions'

The World Indigenous Nations Games are stirring up excitement and a range of emotions as their launch date approaches on Canada Day.

The games – the second ever held and the first in Canada – will be hosted by WIN Sport International, Enoch Cree Nation, the City of Edmonton, the University of Alberta and local First Nations from July 1-9.

Indigenous peoples from more than three dozen countries have been invited to participate and delegations started to arrive Thursday.



Samson Cree Nation Councillor Katherine Swampy said the approaching event brings “mixed emotions” to her community.

“There is a lot of excitement with the youth, who are excited that the world is coming – we’ve invited the world in the most literal sense to come to our nation to experience how we live,” Swampy said.

“But at the same time we’re very worried, because Maskwacis has been plagued with poverty and a lot of negative imaging towards us. So we want to change that and bring a positive image to our community.”

Sports will include soccer, lacrosse, bow and arrow, spear throwing, canoeing, log racing, basketball, a tug of strength and more, and will be intertwined with conferences on Indigenous issues, including reconciliation.



Organizers have invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other delegates to attend, and on Thursday Swampy extended that invite to the royal family.

Wilton Littlechild, Grand Chief for the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations, said it’s fitting that the games will launch on Canada’s 150th anniversary, in hopes that hosting a major sporting event will help bring healing and reconciliation to First Nations communities in the Edmonton area.

He said sports have been vital to Indigenous communities and personally helped himself and others survive the trauma of residential schools.

“Interestingly, across that experience there was one bright light. That bright light was sports and recreation,” Littlechild said.

“Many, many students told us if it was not for sports, they would have not survived. I’m one of those who say that. Sports saved my life.”