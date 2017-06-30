Alberta Christian school exiled after bible feud

An Alberta school board has cut ties with a Christian academy after a feud over bible verses.

Cornerstone Christian Academy in Kingman lashed out at Camrose-based Battle River School Division earlier this month, after trustees asked them to remove two controversial bible verses from a draft of the academy’s student handbook.

On Thursday, the school division penned a letter saying it will longer operate the K-12 school after June 30, 2018, ending a nine-year partnership.

“We are deeply saddened by the BRSD’s decision to terminate our agreement,” academy chair Deanna Margel said in a press release.

“It seems unwise, and completely unnecessary, to throw away years of productive co-operation in mere weeks because we've simply hit an unusual bump in the road.”

The controversial passages included 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, which reads, “Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”

Trustees with the school division argued that the verses might contravene Alberta’s human rights legislation.

The academy agreed to remove the two verses, but went public with concerns that the board would censor what parts of the bible its teachers could read in class.

The two groups issued a joint statement June 23 indicating there would be no censorship of bible teaching at the school, but the board then proposed an addendum to keep the discussion confidential, which the academy would not agree to.

Margel said she is still hopeful the two sides can come to an agreement in the future.

***

The two verses that the Cornerstone Christian Academy proposed for a revision of its handbook, which the Battle River School Division asked it to remove:

1 Corinthians 6:9-11

9 Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men 10 nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God. 11 And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.

Galatians 5:19-24

19 The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; 20 idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions 21 and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.

22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. 24 Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires.