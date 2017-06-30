What, when, where: Here's how to celebrate Canada 150 in Edmonton

Concert at Elk Island National Park

What: Edmonton’s neighbourhood national park is a great spot for hiking, picnic-ing or animal watching, and for they’re also staging performances by Wapiski Mahikan Powwow Dance Troupe and Le Fuzz.

Where: Elk Island National Park,

When: Park is open all day, but performances at the Astotin Lake Recreation Area run 12-5 p.m.

Who: Family friendly

How much: Free, since park passes have no charge this year for Canada 150

Sunrise Hike at Louise McKinney Park

What: If you want bragging rights on being among the first in the city to celebrate Canada Day, Catching Sunrise and MEC are partnering on sunrise hikes across the country. Bring a headlamp as the hike starts in the dark, and finishes with the singing of O Canada at sunrise.

Where: Starts at the parking lot 9999 Grierson Hill Rd

When: You’ll need to arrive at 4 a.m. for a hike leaving at 4:15 a.m. in time to catch sunrise at 5:10.

Who: Anyone capable of functioning that early

How much: Free, but sign up online in advance.

World Indigenous Games

What: While this isn't strictly a Canada Day event, it's the first time the Games have ever come to Canada and its happening just outside Edmonton. Local First Nations are hosting athletes from around the world for the second ever competition and conference

Where: Events are being held at several locations, including Enoch, Mascwacis and the River Cree

When: Sporting events and discussions are happening all weekend, the full schedule is here

Who: Family friendly

How much: Free

Fireworks

What: An obvious Canada Day classic

Where: You'll be able to see them anywhere near the river valley, but the city's suggested viewing spots include the Legislature Grounds, government house park and Ezio Farone Park. The full list, along with closures, is here



When: Show starts at 11 p.m.

Who: Family friendly

How much: Free

Chinatown Night Market

What: This once-a-year event in Chinatown features local artisans selling goods and includes cultural performances. Community members will also be serving up food from the BBQ for those looking for a bite.

Where: In front of Wong's Benevolent Association and Double Greeting Wonton House, located at 96 Street between 102 and 103 Avenues.

When: Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Who: Family friendly