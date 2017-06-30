Edmonton to buy land from Leduc County in new annexation deal

Edmonton has new room to grow, after the city reached a deal with Leduc County to annex land south of the city's current boundary.

The two municipalities announced the annexation plans in a joint news release Friday.

Edmonton will officially take over the land by Jan. 1, 2019.



The city will annex 6,235 hectares (15,400 acres) of land southwest of the city, just west of the Queen Elizabeth Highway. Edmonton will also take over 2,625 hectares (6,485 acres) of land southeast of the city, just east of the QEII Highway.



The city has been negotiating the deal with Leduc County for roughly three years.



“The past three years of negotiations have not been easy and both municipalities worked extremely hard to come to an agreement that would benefit our residents and the entire Edmonton metropolitan region,” said Leduc County Mayor John Whaley, in a news release.

“I’m proud to say our collaborative approach to this annexation agreement will benefit the entire region and has paved the way for future regional partnerships.”



Mayor Don Iveson said in the news release that the agreement shows a "significant achievement" in demonstrating that both the city and the county can work collaboratively, even though the negotiations were complex.

“Functioning effectively as a region, to me, is about working together for the greater good and supporting the health of our whole regional economy," he said.

The city has yet to plan out what they want to do with the land. Once that's determined, the boundary will shift.



In return, Edmonton will pay the county a one-time fee of $3.2 million for the land, and then provide them 10 annual payments of $530,000.

The city has also agreed to not raise taxes on county residents for 50 years.



The next step is for Edmonton to submit an application to the Municipal Government Board of Alberta, which will make the final decision.

The city's application also includes land that belongs to the Beaumont, which is currently being negotiated.



New airport deal



The annexation deal also includes a new framework for managing the Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

In the news release Friday, the four jurisdictions — Edmonton, Leduc, Leduc County and the EIA — announced the new co-operation accord.

The accord will ensure all jurisdictions work together to grow the EIA "as a key economic driver," according to the news release.

This means all groups will be sharing all the costs and money brought in from the airport, and will be working together to grow the airport.

“This partnership provides an unprecedented collaborative opportunity to innovate and advance the region and EIA as a competitive global investment destination. We can achieve more together than would otherwise be possible,” said Iveson, in the news release.