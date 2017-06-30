Edmonton on the rise: Key numbers from the Growth Monitoring Report

Edmonton saw rapid growth in 2016, and it doesn't look like that's going to slow down any time soon.



The Growth Monitoring Report, released Friday, provides an overview of population growth and projections in Edmonton, as well as family sizes, incomes, and types of homes people are choosing to live in.

Here's the breakdown:

932, 546

Edmonton’s population has grown from 812,201 to 932,545, according to the federal census. That’s an increase of more than 120,000 people in five years. In fact, Edmonton is the fastest growing major city in all of Canada.

2.2 Million

That's the expected population of the Edmonton metropolitan region by 2044. That’s the same size as the metro area of Vancouver, Portland and Denver. By 2044, jobs in the region are expected to grow from 725,000 to 1.2 million, with Edmonton making up 909,000 of those jobs.

2,022

That's how many infill homes, or new houses that replace older bungalows, the city has added to Edmonton’s mature neighbourhoods. The city is still short of its goal of having 25 per cent of all new residential units be infill, Edmonton is still seeing an uptick in this type of housing.

2.8%

From 2017 to 2021, average GDP in Edmonton is expected to grow by this amount every year. Population and employment are also both expected to grow by 2 per cent annually, and the city anticipates adding just over 9,100 new housing units every year.

37.7

That's the average age of an Edmontonian, making it one of Canada’s youngest cities. In fact, 31 per cent of the city’s population is under the age of 25.

$8.02 billion

In 2016, Edmonton issued 12,315 permits to build residences and 2,013 permits to build industrial warehouses or sites. Combined, the value of constructing both homes and industrial buildings is over $8 billion.

2.5

The average number of people living in a home in Edmonton was 2.5 in 2016, which is the same as last year. A quick scan shows most residences are home to couples, then singles, then three-person families and then larger families.

6.9%

Edmonton’s apartment vacancy rate is just shy of seven per cent. This is due to decreasing demand and an increase in supply of rental properties. The rate is relatively high when compared to other parts of the country. For example, Vancouver’s vacancy rate is 0.8 per cent and Toronto’s is 1.3 per cent. Calgary, however, has the same rate as Edmonton's at 6.9 per cent.

$45,829

That was the median household income for renters in 2011, a 32.3 per cent increase from $34,630 in 2006. In 2011, 41.5 per cent of households that rent spent 30 per cent or more of their income on shelter.

$89,312