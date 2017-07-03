'This is part of our culture:' Athletes assemble for World Indigenous Nations Games

Travelling more than 12,000 kilometres over the Pacific Ocean was worth it for Maori athletes August Keith and Peta Norris to come to the World Indigenous Nations Games.

The two, who travelled from New Zealand, will be participating in various sporting events held in Enoch Cree Nation, Maskwacis, and Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation over the next week.

“It’s a privilege, we are pretty honoured to be here,” Norris said. “How the locals are treating us, we feel really welcome. We are superstars here. And we’re still trying to meet everyone.”

The two are perplexed by the flat spaces on the prairie landscape and intrigued by how long the sun stays up.

“The sun is doing funny things,” laughed Norris. “It stays up! It’s 9 o’clock and we look outside and it’s still way up in the sky.”

But they are most excited to showcase their traditional sports to the world. The Ki O Rahi is a Maori game that is hundreds of years old and has only been revived within the last decade.

“It’s intense,” explained Keith. “Imagine a bullseye in the middle, a sacred post that one group has to protect. The object of the other team is to throw the ball and hit the post to get points. Then there’s posts on outside and they can get points that way too.”

Competitor Atilano Flaco comes from a small village of 76 in Panama. He is one of many with traditional tattoos displayed all over his body. Speaking through an interpreter, Flaco explained that each marking is a symbol of importance that he has had to earn.

“These paintings are a part of our tradition for hunting, for celebration, this is part of our culture,” he said.

Flaco is competing in canoeing, archery, spear throwing and soccer. He plans to give it his best effort and feels overjoyed to share his traditions with other Indigenous nations.

The international athletes are being housed at the Kitaskinaw School in Enoch and some in Maskwacis. Many of them are sleeping in teepees for the first time.

First Nations basketball and spear throwing competitor Robin Daniels from Mistawasis Nehiyawak, Sask. said he wants to meet as many new Indigenous brothers and sisters as he can.