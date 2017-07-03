World Indigenous Nations Games a path to self-determination

Treaty 6 Grand Chief Wilton Littlechild saw a 40-year vision come to life on Monday as the World Indigenous Nations Games (WIN Games) held its opening ceremonies in Maskwacis.

More than 250 athletes from 14 countries have descended upon First Nations land around Edmonton to compete in traditional sport.

Littlechild, who advocated for the games at the United Nations 40 years ago, said the event is an opportunity for Indigenous groups to celebrate their sovereignty and resilience.

“You’ll see that it’s also an important element to the right to self-determination. When the Olympic Games open, for example, all the nations march in and they have their flag that they march with. These Indigenous games are the same thing except we march in with Indigenous flags, we march in with our eagle staffs,” Littlechild said.

WIN Games spokesperson Jodi Stonehouse said organizers have mobilized to ensure the success of the 10-day event.

“Our translators have been incredible, the Enoch Cree Nation has done a wonderful job, the cooks have been outstanding to make sure that people are fed when they arrive ... it’s just been a really beautiful thing to witness," Stonehouse said.

First Nations competitor Robin Daniels travelled from Saskatchewan to play in the basketball competition. However, he was drawn into the spear-throwing event and decided to enter at the last minute.

“It might be in my blood,” he laughed. “But honestly, I’m going into the competition to have fun and if I win it will be a bonus. I think this is more about sharing cultures and meeting people from around the world.”