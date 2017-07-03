Edmonton virtual reality escape room takes users on apocalyptic ride

A fiery meteor drew closer as the clock ticked down, growing in size with every second.

Ten … nine … eight …

It became apparent we would fail and, sure enough, our ship went up in flames and left the Earth as nothing but a flaming ball of wreckage.

That is, until we took our goggles off and found ourselves standing in a small, dimly lit room in downtown Edmonton that looked exactly as it did when we entered.

Myself and Smartpantz branch manager Brendan Thompson had just wrapped up a mission at the game space, where Canada’s first multiplayer virtual-reality escape room will officially launch this week.

As far as its Edmonton creators know, Space Station Tiberia is the first game of its kind in the world.

Brothers Alex and Nathaniel Rossol – along with their mentor Tom Viinikka – started building multiplayer virtual reality games when they were computing science students at the University of Alberta, by expanding on the trending technology that typically only lets one user play at a time.

They tested out a two-player, Halloween themed Hospital of Horror at the Edmonton Paintball Centre last October and it consistently sold out.

“We kind of realized we were onto something at that point,” Alex said.

The brothers advanced the technology by combining it with the escape room craze, which puts players in a room where they have to figure out codes and find hidden items to complete a mission.

Talking to escape room creators around the city, they got to work building a virtual version with features that could never be replicated in real life.

They landed on the apocalyptic space scene.

“We wanted to attack something that wasn’t possible to do in modern-day escape rooms. And zero-gravity made a lot of sense,” Alex said.

Players get half an hour, working together inside a virtual spaceship as it floats above a realistic Earth.

The most surreal thing about the game is that it feels completely real with the backpack, headphones and goggles taking the player's mind out of the room.

I stepped over fake glass floors lightly looking down at the world, knowing full well that I was actually walking on carpet inside a building.

After unlocking the first half, we wound up on top of the ship with the meteor screaming toward us. We tried to stop supplies from floating away with a virtual magnetic space arm, but only completed 83 per cent of our mission.

Thompson described his first go as “a feeling of wonder and excitement.”

That's a feeling the Rossol brothers have worked day and night for months to create, and it’s starting to pay off.

Last month they won the 2017 Tech Venture prize, and cities across Canada and the U.S. are expressing interest in the game as they work on a follow-up.

“The plan is to actually spread these games across all of North America in the long run,” Nathaniel said.