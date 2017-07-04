ASIRT investigating police chase that left one man dead in Edmonton

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a police chase that ended with a truck crashing into another vehicle, leaving one man dead.

In a news release, police say they started following a reported stolen truck travelling at 170 Street and 87 Avenue just before 8 p.m. on July 3.

Police followed the vehicle west out of the city into the Winterburn Road area. The chase escalated at Whitemud Drive.

Officers were directed to terminate the police chase when the truck was reported travelling in the wrong direction of traffic.

Shortly after, the truck collided head on with another vehicle.

A female occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the adult male driver was killed.

Several suspects fled on foot from the stolen truck at the collision scene and police apprehended three suspects nearby.

The arrested suspects did not report any injuries that needed medical treatment.

The Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate the fatal collision. Charges are pending for the stolen vehicle and criminal flight.