City of Edmonton reopens branding debate

The City of Edmonton got a new brand Tuesday – kind of, almost.



Updating council's executive committee on its re-branding work, the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) stirred more ideas into an ongoing debate over whether the city's slogan should stay and whether it needs one.



EEDC President and CEO Brad Ferguson presented a one-word “brand" – which is actually just the city’s name, with a small maple leaf at the end serving as punctuation.

The EEDC also narrowed down its “branding promise” into four main points – that Edmonton is inventive, open, courageous and co-operative.

Ferguson's presentation summed up the points in the sentence, “If you have the courage to take an idea to reality, to build, to make something, Edmonton is your city.”

“It’s really moved from an industrial brand to more of an entrepreneurial brand. That’s the path we have to continue on, and we can’t take our foot off the gas," Ferguson said to reporters after the presentation.

Committee endorsed the new brand and asked EEDC to report back in six months on how it’s being implemented. The organization gets $1.5 million from the city each year to work on branding and related marketing.

The EEDC is in year four of a ten-year process to rebrand the city, and is focusing on appealing to young entrepreneurs.

Debate over the city’s branding has been heated since the “City of Champions” tagline was turfed in 2015, and the city has struggled to attract new talent as oil patch jobs dwindle, while shifting its attention from industry to innovation.

“We really want 18-34-year-olds to look at Edmonton as a place of opportunity, where they can come and get ahead financially and they can make a huge impact on their community,” Ferguson said.

Mayor Don Iveson said the maple leaf brand will primarily be used on business materials and won’t replace the city’s official corporate logo.

He said different groups in Edmonton are slowly finding harmony and agreement on branding, but they all wish it could happen faster.

