Fatal crash ensues after Edmonton police halt pursuit of stolen truck

EDMONTON — An investigation has been launched into police conduct during the pursuit of a reported stolen truck in Edmonton that ended with one person dead and another in hospital.

Police say just before 8:00 p.m. Monday, officers spotted the truck in a west-end neighbourhood and started following it out of the city.

A chase began, which the officers were ordered to halt when the truck started travelling over the centre line, but a short time later the fleeing vehicle collided head-on with a car.

A man who was driving the car died at the scene and a female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Several people who were in the truck fled on foot but three of them were arrested nearby.