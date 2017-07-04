Man charged for crosswalk collision that killed woman and her dog

Edmonton police have charged a man with careless driving after he allegedly struck and killed a woman and her dog at a marked crosswalk last month.

In a news release, police say a motorist driving a green Lexus SUV struck a 57-year-old woman and her dog at a marked crosswalk on Suder Greens Drive, between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Greens Drive, on June 17 at approximately 7 p.m.

The woman and her dog both died at the scene.

Police have charged Van Huong Tran, 42, with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Neither speed or alcohol are considered factors in the collision.