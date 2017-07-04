News / Edmonton

Man on motorcycle dies after striking pole

The incident happened near Calgary Trail and 55 Avenue Sunday night and speed is believed to be a factor.

File photo

Police are investigating a fatal collision in southwest Edmonton that happened on Sunday evening.

In a news release, police say officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at around 11:25 p.m. Sunday night.

It was reported that a 33-year-old man was driving a 2013 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle southbound on Calgary Trail when the motorcycle struck a pole near 55 Avenue.

EMS responded, treated and transported the male to hospital, where he died.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision. The EPS Traffic Section continues to investigate. 

