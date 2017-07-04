Police probing Oliver shooting that left one man dead

A man who was found dead over the weekend after being ejected from a vehicle died of gunshot wounds, police said.

In a news release, police confirmed that Mahamoud Mahdi Nur, 25, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police responded after shots rang out near 116 Street and Jasper Avenue early on Sunday, at about 1 a.m.

They soon determined that a man and woman were shot near 116 Street and Jasper Avenue before leaving the scene in a black SUV.

According to police, the man in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle due to excessive speed. Emergency personnel found him dead near 109 Street and 104 Avenue.

The woman passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police located another victim, who was also shot, with non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.