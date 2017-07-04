'We’re redefining what a restaurant's purpose is' Pop-up park encourages street socializing

Khuyen Khuong is transforming the street her restaurant sits on — replacing parking stalls with a park.

“We’re redefining what a restaurant's purpose is. Engage people not just through food but the whole atmosphere, from inside to outside,” said Khuong, co-director of Café Mosaics.

URBPARK is not an extension of the eatery; it isn’t a patio for patrons to order food from. Instead the wooden surface, complete with benches, walls and a partial roof, is meant for all passersby.

The wooden structure was created by five third-year University of Toronto architecture students: Kian Hosseinnia, Ous abou ras, Dima Ghazal, Pearl Cao and Tina Siassi.

It took the group six days to build and install what Hosseinnia calls a “social experience for people to hang out in the summer time.”

The parklet sits on two parking stalls on the north side of 82 Avenue just east of 109 Street in front of Café Mosaics.

The locally-owned restaurant came up with the urban park idea. Khuong has been thinking about it since 2008 and approached the City of Edmonton about making it possible.

“We don’t really gain anything from sales in the café," explains Khuong. "It’s more of a community emphasis.”

Following positive feedback from residents and customers on a pilot project last year, the café decided to put out the call again for 2017 with $3,000 in funding available. Three submissions were received from across Canada and the Toronto-based students were chosen for the final design.

Once they landed in the city on June 27, they set to work, building the various elements at TIMBRE Coworking Space, just off of 99 Street. After four days of 16+ hour days, they transported and assembled the pieces on the street during the early morning hours of July 3.

The urban park is called Aperture, as the lumber changes the view of the street and how pedestrians interact with it. Hosseinnia explains that the opportunity “is a huge step for all of us. Very few students in our year get to actually make something they designed.”