Research project digs into the history of raves in Edmonton

Edmonton’s early rave scene was a safe haven for many whose stories have been brushed over, according to an Edmonton researcher who is digging into the scene’s history.

John-Paul McVea held an open house Tuesday to present the findings of his ongoing E-Town Rave History Project, which are also updated regularly on his blog.

His work is filling in missing pieces of a rich musical history that was mostly told through newspaper articles highlighting the dark side of the all-night parties.

“I think the common perception of raves is that they’re quite dangerous, but most people that I’ve talked to have said that they didn’t feel in danger at these parties at all. In fact that they felt quite safe,” McVea said.

McVea has spent a year interviewing people who were involved in the scene from 1991 to 2012, and compiled 20 pounds worth of event posters and other documents.

He said the scene has roots in the world-renowned club Flashback, which launched in 1976 and changed locations twice before closing in the mid-90s.

Flashback promoted itself as a club where gay patrons were just as welcome as everyone else.

“There was not really a place where everyone could go in Edmonton to just be who they were, and that’s what Flashback sought to make. And the rave scene in Edmonton has its roots in that place,” McVea said.

While much of the early media coverage focused on kids partying all night at afterhours clubs, he found talking to some of those kids years later that they weren’t just there to party.

“They told me stories about being homeless when they were that age. Being 14, 15 and 16 and being out on the street and having nowhere to go in Edmonton,” McVea said.

“The afterhours clubs, for these quote-unquote kids, in a lot of cases that was the only place that these kids could go. That is something that I did not expect to hear at all.”

A “rave boom” brought the culture into the mainstream around 2000, leading to a police crackdown and culminating in the “Come Together” rave rally on the steps of city hall in June 2001.

McVae plans to spend at least two more years researching Edmonton’s rave history and interviewing DJs, promoters and electronic music fans.

He will compile his findings into a book for Edmonton’s municipal archives, inspired by hearing from many that the rave scene affected them profoundly but finding there was hardly any evidence that it even happened.

“As we all get a little bit older, we get more interested in the stories that made us into who we are,” McVea said.

“I’m trying to make a contribution to the development of those stories.”

Andrew Williams, the co-founder of Night Vision Music Academy and the Alberta Electronic Music Conference, said Edmonton’s electronic music scene continues to grow and diversify.

He said rave culture still exists in Edmonton and people are building off its legacy.