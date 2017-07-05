'Burden of proof': Activist says police defence of street checks rings hollow

Activists are frustrated by the police response to data showing Edmonton officers disproportionately stop and question people of colour.



Sgt. Cory Huculak, acting vice president of the Edmonton Police Association, wrote in a 900-word open letter circulating on social media that “carding, or arbitrary stopping of people based on race does not exist in Edmonton.”

Huculak went on to write, “During my twenty years of service, I have never witnessed a police officer act in a racist manner.”

Black Lives Matter obtained the data on street checks – the process of stopping someone and collecting their information without the right to arrest or detain them – through a freedom of information request last week.



It showed Edmonton police are 3.6 times more likely to target black Edmontonians, particularly men, with street checks, while Indigenous women are 6.5 times more likely to be targeted than white women.

Huculak wrote that the “special interest groups” that brought forward the data made “false and inaccurate statements” and media coverage has been “irresponsible.”

Black Lives Matter member Bashir Mohamed called the union’s response incoherent.

“Within every statement that we’ve seen from police, there hasn’t been anything to back up or respond to the data we have and the raw information. There hasn’t been a study cited, there hasn’t been that non-partial information and burden of proof,” Mohamed said.

He said he doubts whether Huculak has read the data analysis.



Huculak did not respond to Metro’s request for comment by press time Wednesday.

Edmonton police have maintained that street checks are a critical crime-fighting tool, but a University of Toronto report earlier this year concluded they do more harm than good.