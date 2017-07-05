Alberta premier appoints education minister to lead anti-racism consultation

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is appointing the province's education minister to lead a consultation on how to fight racism.

In a letter to minister David Eggen, Notley says the government has already reviewed its own anti-racism initiatives and those of other jurisdictions following a deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque in January.

Notley says the next step is to consult affected communities.

She says Eggen will talk to community leaders about practical steps the government can take to help those who experience racism.

Notley says she expects the consultation will be finished by the end of the summer with a final report due in the fall.

She says the report's recommendations should help fight racism and promote inclusion.

"We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to root out racism and make life better for all Albertans," she wrote in the letter released Wednesday.